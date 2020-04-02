The campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is calling delays in the Iowa caucus results “a mess” and says that “every second that passes sort of undermines the process a little bit.”

Roger Lau told reporters at Warren's watch party in Des Moines late Monday that the campaign had seen very little official data. But he said based on the campaign's own internal figures, it sees a three-way jumble at the top with Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. He says their internal numbers show Joe Biden “a distant fourth.”

Lau says that he wasn't on the call the state party had with all the campaigns but that a representative from Warren's campaign was.

Iowa Democratic officials said results in Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses were delayed because of unspecified “quality checks." They called the problem a “reporting issue."

Much of the blame was placed on a mobile app that organizers say wasn't tested until hours before the caucuses began. The app was the tool caucus locations were told to use to report their results to the state party. Caucus secretaries were relegated to calling in their results, delaying the final results into Tuesday.

Lau also said that he didn't know if there would be further calls or updates, saying only, “I hope so.”

"We're happy getting out of Iowa and with a ticket to New Hampshire," Lao said.