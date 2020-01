WASHINGTON — The federal government's watchdog agency says the White House office violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine aid.

The Government Accountability Office says the White House Office of Management and Budget violated the law in holding up the assistance.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Government Accountability Office said that when the Office of Management and Budget withheld funds appropriated to the Department of Defense for security assistance to Ukraine, it violated the Impoundment Control Act because funds were held for policy reasons.

The freeze is at center of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Trump was impeached last month on charges of abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals, and for obstructing Congress' ensuing probe.