What's open, closed on Christmas Day?

Many stores will be closed on Christmas Day after having limited hours on Christmas Eve.

WASHINGTON — If you need to run out to pick up a last-minute gift or forgot a key ingredient for your holiday recipe, there are just a handful of stores that will be open on Christmas Day.

But if your Christmas tradition involves going to a restaurant or getting take out, there are several restaurants planning to welcome in the holiday crowds.

While many major retailers and grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve this year, a lot of those stores are planning to close early on Saturday, Dec. 24.

If you're looking for a cup of coffee or a quick bite to eat on Christmas morning, many Starbucks, Dunkin', McDonald's, Denny's, IHOP and Waffle House locations will be open. But it's best to call ahead and double check before showing up.

Store hours may vary by locations, so be sure to double check the times in advance at your nearest location to confirm hours.

Stores open on Christmas Day

CVS (Regular hours at many locations - some pharmacy hours may be reduced/closed)

Dunkin' (Store hours vary by location)

Giant (Store hours vary by location, some locations will be closed)

McDonald's (Many locations open)

Rite Aid (Some stores will be closed or open with reduced hours)

Starbucks (Most locations open, double check using Starbucks locator)

Walgreens (Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 24-hour locations to remain open)

Is Walmart open on Christmas?

No, Walmart stores are not open on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The company confirmed to multiple media outlets that all of its locations will be open until 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The country's largest retailer was also closed on Thanksgiving for the third year in a row.

Is Target open on Christmas?

No, Target stores are not open on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The company confirmed most locations will close at 8 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and will then reopen at their regular time on Monday, Dec. 26.

Is Costco open on Christmas Day?

No, Costco locations are not open on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

Is Safeway open on Christmas?

Most Safeway stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but with reduced hours. Many Safeway stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but most locations that are open will then close at either 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on location.

Are Albertsons stores open on Christmas?

Most Albertsons stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but with reduced hours. Many Albertsons stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but for those locations that are open, those will close mostly by 3 p.m.

Is Giant open on Christmas?