Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was found dead at a federal prison Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.

The 89-year-old was moved to USP Hazelton earlier in the day. Hazelton is a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

Federal officials told NBC News and CBS Boston that Bulger was found dead Tuesday.

Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.

Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.

Bulger was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders. He was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

