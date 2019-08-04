Rep. Eric Swalwell
Born: November 16, 1980
Birthplace: Sac City, Iowa
Age on Inauguration Day: 40
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website:
Education: University of Maryland (Bachelor’s degree in Government and Politics); University of Maryland Law (Juris Doctor)
Professions: Prosecutor
Public office: Alameda County, Calif. deputy district attorney (2006-2012); Dublin, Calif. town councilman (2010-2012); U.S. Representative from California (2013-present)
Personal: Swalwell and wife Brittany have two children. Swalwell was previously married then divorced with no children.
Life and career:
- Serves on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.
- Supported repeal of No Child Left Behind Act, which was effectively replaced in 2015 with the Every Student Succeeds Act.
- Supports a government buyback program for military-style weapons and prosecuting those who don’t comply.
- Supporter of same-sex marriage and abortion rights.
- Introduced bill in December 2016 to investigate foreign influence in the 2016 election.
- Introduced Journalist Protection Act to make it a federal crime to commit certain attacks on journalists. Did this in response to repeated claims by President Trump that some media are the “enemy of the people.”
- Has proposed allowing members of Congress to hold hearings and votes remotely so they can spend more time in their home districts.
- Received a soccer scholarship from Campbell University in North Carolina but lost it after an injury. Transferred to University of Maryland.
- Met wife Brittany in 2015 (and married a year later) through a couple whom he had set up 12 years earlier.
Sources: Congress.gov; Wall Street Journal; New York Times; USA TODAY; SFGate; Washington Post