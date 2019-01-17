John K. Delaney
Born: April 16, 1963
Birthplace: Wood-Ridge, New Jersey
Age on Inauguration Day: 57
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website: johnkdelaney.com
Education: Columbia University (Bachelor’s degree); Georgetown Law School (Juris Doctor)
Professions: Commercial banker; private practice lawyer; entrepreneur
Public office: Elected to U.S. House of Representatives from Maryland in 2012. Re-elected twice. Did not run in 2018 to focus on presidential race.
Personal: Married to April McClain-Delaney. The couple has four daughters.
Life and career highlights
- Founded two companies that are traded on the New York Stock Exchange:
- Healthcare Financial Partners, which provides financing and related services to healthcare providers.
- CapitalSource, which provides commercial loans to small and middle-market U.S. businesses.
- Ranked third-wealthiest member of the House in 2014 with an estimated net worth of $214.9 million.
- Served on the House Financial Services Committee.
- Founded Blueprint Maryland, a non-profit focused on job creation.
- Known for willingness to work with Republicans. During the 115th Congress (2017-18) was ranked 41st out of 438 on the McCourt School Bipartisan Index, which is a ranking of how often a member of the House of Representatives reaches across the aisle.
- Suggested in campaign launch video that “attacking banks won’t win the day.”
- One of his policy positions is to have the president debate Congress every quarter of the year.
Sources: Ballotpedia; Bloomberg; Congress.gov; Opensecrets.org; Real Clear Politics; Delaney campaign website