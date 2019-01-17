John K. Delaney

Born: April 16, 1963

Birthplace: Wood-Ridge, New Jersey

Age on Inauguration Day: 57

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: johnkdelaney.com

Education: Columbia University (Bachelor’s degree); Georgetown Law School (Juris Doctor)

Professions: Commercial banker; private practice lawyer; entrepreneur

Public office: Elected to U.S. House of Representatives from Maryland in 2012. Re-elected twice. Did not run in 2018 to focus on presidential race.

Personal: Married to April McClain-Delaney. The couple has four daughters.

Life and career highlights

  • Founded two companies that are traded on the New York Stock Exchange:
  • Healthcare Financial Partners, which provides financing and related services to healthcare providers.
  • CapitalSource, which provides commercial loans to small and middle-market U.S. businesses.
  • Ranked third-wealthiest member of the House in 2014 with an estimated net worth of $214.9 million.
  • Served on the House Financial Services Committee.
  • Founded Blueprint Maryland, a non-profit focused on job creation.
  • Known for willingness to work with Republicans. During the 115th Congress (2017-18) was ranked 41st out of 438 on the McCourt School Bipartisan Index, which is a ranking of how often a member of the House of Representatives reaches across the aisle.
  • Suggested in campaign launch video that “attacking banks won’t win the day.”
  • One of his policy positions is to have the president debate Congress every quarter of the year.

Sources: Ballotpedia; Bloomberg; Congress.govOpensecrets.orgReal Clear Politics; Delaney campaign website