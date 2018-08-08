A young black bear whose paws were burned raw in the Carr Fire is recuperating with special care from a wildlife veterinary team.

The yearling bear cub was found Thursday licking her burned paws beside Crystal Creek in the mountains west of Whiskeytown Lake during the massive Northern California wildfire that's so far burned over 172,000 acres.

A crew working to fix damaged utility poles came across the injured animal late in the day and got ahold of wildlife experts right away. One of the workers took a short video of the bundle of black fur near the creek.

"She sure is cute. She's a beautiful creature," said Kirsten Macintyre, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Wildlife officials resisted giving the 1-year-old bear a name, preferring to preserve her wild nature and not have her treated like a pet.

Tilapia skin sewed and stapled onto the bear's paw.

CDFW photo by Travis VanZant

"It's just the Carr Fire bear," Macintyre said.

To bring the injured youngster back to health, vets are using an experimental treatment that's only been used several times. They've attached sterilized tilapia skin, scales and all, to her feet with her claws sticking through. It's a process that was used successfully to nurture two adult bears to health who were burned in December's Thomas Fire in Southern California.

"The tilapia skins provide direct, steady pressure to the wounds, keep bacteria out and stay on better and longer than any kind of regular, synthetic bandage would," Macintyre said.

Environmental Program Manager Jeff Stoddard of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife holds the bear badly burned in the Carr Fire.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The field workers, under contract to Pacific Gas and Electric, found the 50-pound animal sitting near ash and unable to walk, Macintyre said. The crew got in touch with a Lake Tahoe wildlife rehabilitation center, which in turn contacted the state agency.

"The workers said the bear was crying. We don't know if she was really crying or just being defensive," said Jeff Stoddard, a DFW environmental program manager who helped carry the bear to safety and delivered her to a state wildlife lab in Rancho Cordova on Friday morning.

Stoddard and co-worker Eric Haney met up with DFW wildlife officers Lt. Peter Blake and warden Monty Cervelli and got permission to go behind the fire lines at the barricaded Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.

They used directions from PG&E and followed the utility workers' footprints to the spot near the former Crystal Creek Boys Ranch detention center.

"It took a little while but we found the bear," Stoddard said.

He said the bear was holding her hind foot up in pain and cleaning her paws with her tongue.

"A rock was burned within two feet of her. She was in a little patch of green," Stoddard said. "Being a small bear, she was hidden pretty well."

Dr. Jamie Peyton assesses the bear's paw.

CDFW photo by Travis VanZant

He thinks she either burned her paws walking in hot ash or on hot rocks. The top of one paw is singed, indicating she may have stepped directly into flames.

The bear couldn't stand or walk and, considering fire still was raging nearby, the rescuers decided she shouldn't be left alone.

Haney tranquilized the bear with darts and the group carried her out through brush and trees. They texted the DFW's Dr. Deana Clifford and sent her photos so she could evaluate the bear's condition.

Once they determined the bear had a chance to survive, the DFW kept her overnight in an air-conditioned enclosure and gave her some watermelon.

On Friday morning Stoddard drove the bear for three and a half hours to the Rancho Cordova facility to begin treatment.

Tilapia skin is sewed to the bear's burned paw.

CDFW photo by Travis VanZant

The bear is angry and aggressive toward the staff, which Stoddard says is an encouraging sign that shows the bear's wild nature. "She's really unhappy when people come by," he said.

Wildlife officials don't want her to feel domesticated because the goal is to release her back into the forest.

"The goal is 100 percent to relocate it back into the wild," Stoddard said. "We don't want a captive animal."

At the wildlife center, staff members put salve on the red, wounded paws, applied an antibiotic ointment and gave her anesthesia.

"The good news is she's in really good shape. She's got good body weight and wasn't too dehydrated," Clifford said.

On Monday, an eight-member team including Clifford and Dr. Jamie Peyton of the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital spent nearly six hours preparing for the operation and sewing tilapia skin onto the bear's four paws. One benefit of the fish skin — which doesn't smell fishy — is that it contains collagen that aids in healing.

Dr. Jamie Peyton and UC Davis and CDFW staff work to treat the bear Monday.

CDFW photo by Travis VanZant

Being an active and curious 1-year-old, she managed to bite off one of the fish-skin bandages by Tuesday but the vets will continue to keep a close watch on her and provide a series of treatments that's included acupuncture for pain and laser treatments.

She's getting a diet of fish, blackberries and a mix of fruits and vegetables with her medicine mixed in.

"We’ll need to monitor her closely and adjust treatment as necessary, but we’re optimistic that she’ll make a full recovery in due time,” Clifford said.

