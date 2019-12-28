ATLANTA — One of the five victims in a deadly Louisiana plane crash is a sports reporter and daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach.

Steven Ensminger Jr. says his wife, Carley McCord, died in the crash in Louisiana on Saturday on the way to a college football playoff game in Atlanta.

Ensminger's father is the offensive coordinator for Louisiana State University's football team. The team was scheduled to play Oklahoma in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

