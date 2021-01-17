New Mexico county commissioner detained by police for his role in Capitol riot, FBI says

The FBI said that Capitol Police detained Otero County District 2 Commissioner Couy Griffin.

WASHINGTON — A county commissioner from Otero County, New Mexico, has been arrested in D.C., according to the FBI.

The FBI said Capitol Police detained Otero County District 2 Commissioner Couy Griffin "who was the subject of an arrest warrant for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots."

Griffin said in a commissioner's meeting last week that he was leaving "tonight or tomorrow" for D.C. with at least two guns in the car with him.

"My vehicle is an extension of my home in regards to the constitutional law, and I’ve got a right to keep those firearms in my car,” he said. "I’ve got a .357 Henry, big boy rifle lever action I’ve got in the truck of the car and I’ve got a .357 single action revolver Colt Reuger that I’ll have on the front seat on the right side. And I will embrace my Second Amendment and keep my right to bear arms. My vehicle is an extension of my home in regards to the constitutional law and I’ve got a right to keep those firearms in my car. I’m going to be in D.C. by God’s grace, God willing.”

BREAKING: A New Mexico councilmember who said he was bringing guns to DC this week has been ARRESTED in DC according to the FBI.

FBI says Couy Griffin had an arrest warrant for his role in Capitol riots on Jan. 6.@wusa9 — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 17, 2021

Griffin is also the founder of Cowboys for Trump and according to the organization's website, Griffin has spoken with President Donald Trump on several occasions.

While the statement by the FBI Washington Field Office said his arrest warrant was for his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, his name does not yet appear on the list of defendants charged in federal court in the District of Columbia related to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol

The FBI also did not say when and where U.S. Capitol Police detained Griffin, or how law enforcement believes he is connected to the Capitol riot.