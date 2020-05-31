City of Atlanta extends curfew to Sunday night

Curfew extends to second night in a row

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta has announced that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has signed an executive order extending the city's curfew for a second night in a row.

As with Saturday night, the extended curfew will run citywide from 9 p.m. Sunday, May 31, through sunrise on Monday, June 1.

Mayor Bottoms initially placed a curfew for the entire city on Saturday night in order to head off a repeat of violent protests that plagued the city on Friday night.

Friday night's protests led to significant damage and looting over areas of downtown Atlanta and Buckhead.

On Saturday night, Atlanta Police, along with the troopers from the Georgia State Patrol and members of the Georgia National Guard patrolled parts of the city.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, at least 70 people were arrested Saturday night.

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended a state of emergency across the entire state of Georgia through next weekend and has activated more than 3,000 members of the National Guard statewide.

