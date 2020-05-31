Machete-wielding man attacked by protesters in Dallas, police confirm

The man confronted protesters while holding the machete and then was assaulted, authorities said. He was transported to a local hospital.

DALLAS — Updated at 11:35 a.m. Sunday to include comments from Mayor Eric Johnson.

A man wielding a machete was critically injured Saturday in a confrontation with protesters in Dallas, authorities say.

The incident took place in the 2200 block of N Lamar Street.

Police also said the man was “allegedly protecting his neighborhood,” but did not indicate where that information came from.

Elijah Schaffer, who captured video of the attack, said the man was wildly waving a machete and screaming at protesters.

Schaffer said he counted at least 22 people who converged on the man in the attack. He says they literally "stoned him."

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, but say the man had already been transported by the time they arrived on scene.

A graphic video of the assault went viral Saturday night.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he had seen portions of the video.

“It's unacceptable for a beating to happen like that in my city," he said. "The police are looking into that situation and that's going to be addressed in our criminal justice system."

That individual is still alive, Johnson continued, but the circumstances of what led up to the beating remain under investigation.