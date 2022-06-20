Mexico breaks Guinness record with massive boxing class

With more than 14,000 people gathered in the Zócalo, Mexico's main square, the class broke the previous Guinness World Record held by Russia.

Example video title will go here for this video

More than 14,000 people gathered on Saturday at the Zócalo in Mexico to participate in the world's largest boxing class.

The event brought together 14,299 boxing enthusiasts to break the Guinness World Record for the largest boxing class, far surpassing the previous Guinness World Record held by Russia with 3,000 participants, according to CNN.

Participants received a white, green or red t-shirt and were then directed to a section that ended with the formation of a Mexican flag as they filled the entire Zócalo square, reports Mexico News Daily (MND).

MND reports that after the anthem, boxing champions Ana María Torres, David Picasso and Mariana Juárez joined the crowd to make history by teaching the massive boxing class.

“Here are the future champions and world champions. Go Mexico!” Torres told Mexico News Daily, referring to some of her 14,000 new boxing students.

According to CNN, Guinness evaluated that the instructions during the class met the international parameters for the sports category.

Just in April, Mexico broke another record after nearly 200 artisans created the world's largest woven sky in the town of Etzatlán, Jalisco. The woven sky covered nearly 8,000 square meters.

The massive crochet not only managed to cover the streets of the town of Mexico, but it also earned a Guinness World Record for being the largest fabric pavilion in the world, with about 3,000 square meters in 2019.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Hispanic Heritage

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.