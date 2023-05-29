Adams County opens new veterans memorial

"It’s a great day for me," 96-year-old World War II veteran Ken Jones said. "It brings back a lot of memories."

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Ken Jones has never lived in Adams County, or anywhere in Colorado for that matter, but he said coming here this Memorial Day somehow felt like coming home.

"It reminds me of being home because when I was living on the Colorado, that was my home. It's a great day for me. It brings back a lot of memories," Jones said.

From 1943 to 1945, Seaman 2nd Class Jones served on the USS Colorado, a battleship that played an important role in the U.S. military's Pacific operations.

"We were at Saipan, Guam, Tinian and Okinawa. I was a first loader on a 40 millimeter anti-aircraft gun on the starboard side. We were credited with shooting down 11 kamikazes," Jones said.

On Monday, Jones was the guest of honor at the opening of the new Adams County Veterans Memorial at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton, the centerpiece of which is a replica of the USS Colorado.

Jones served in the military until 1949. When he left, he became a high school history teacher at public schools in Texas. He retired in 1984.

Now 96 years old and living in Texas, where he was born and raised, Jones said he and his wife make it to Colorado as often as they can.

He said the word "Colorado" will always have a special place in his heart because of memories now nearly 80 years old, and that he intends to keep coming back to the state for ceremonies like Monday's for as long as he can.

"I will if they invite me and I'm still alive," Jones said with a warm smile.

