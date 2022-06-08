US Air Force Academy debuts new falcon logo

The new falcon expresses a commitment to develop leaders for both the U.S. Air Force and the Space Force.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Air Force Academy has a new falcon symbol.

The new logo, unveiled Tuesday, does not replace the "AF" symbol as the U.S. Air Force Academy’s primary logo, but will serve as an official expression of the Academy's spirit, the Academy said.

"Created in collaboration with current cadets and alumni, the new falcon spirit mark connects to a heritage of warriors while building towards a future defined by new challenges and undiscovered domains," said the U.S. Air Force Academy in a news release.

"The mighty falcon is known for its speed, power, courage, and agility, all noble characteristics that cadets and future airmen and guardians should strive to embody," said the U.S. Air Force Academy. "Although the falcon symbol has evolved throughout the decades, it continues to represent the Academy’s spirit of service and excellence."

The new logo's V-shaped wings emphasize swiftness and power, and mirror the Air Force Symbol and the Polaris Star at the heart of the falcon alludes to the Space Force’s Delta Symbol.

POLARIS STAR

At the heart of the falcon is the Polaris Star, which represents a guiding moral compass as the academy develops leaders of character.

CADET CHAPEL

The tips of the right wing represent the architecture of the Cadet Chapel with spires that reach to the sky, inspiring Airmen to Aim High and inspiring Guardians of the Space Force motto, “Semper Supra,” Latin for, “Always Above.”

WING TIPS

The nine wing tips represent the nine institutional outcomes:

Critical Thinking; Application of Engineering Problem-Solving Methods; Scientific Reasoning and the Principles of Science; The Human Condition, Cultures, and Societies; Leadership, Teamwork, and Organizational Management; Clear Communication; Ethics and Respect for Human Dignity; National Security of the American Republic; Warrior Ethos as Airmen and Citizens.

THE BOLT

The falcon carrying a single bolt, facing right, represents one unified Academy striking forward into the future.

