Air Force offers resources to military families affected by anti-LGBTQ laws

Following an increase in anti-LGBTQ legislation, The Department of the Air Force (DAF) is letting its personnel know that medical and legal resources are available to assist their families.

“The health, care and resilience of our DAF personnel and their families is not just our top priority – it’s essential to our ability to accomplish the mission,” Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones said in a statement.

DAF medical treatment facilities will provide care, including mental health services, to LGBTQ service members, guardians and their children.

Existing programs such as The Exceptional Family Member Program will also be available to personnel. Under this program, service members are reassigned to another state to accommodate the needs of their family.

Laws such as “Don’t say gay” are now in effect in states such as Texas, Alabama and Florida.

“We are closely tracking state laws and legislation to ensure we prepare for and mitigate effects to our Airmen, Guardians and their families. Medical, legal resources, and various assistance are available for those who need them,” Jones said.

“If the support a family member needs becomes unavailable, commanders can work to get the service member to an assignment where their loved ones can receive the care they need,” Jones said.