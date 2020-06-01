ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington National Cemetery has upped its security measures due to "current conditions," the cemetery website said.

The cemetery will be conducting 100% ID checks at every entrance, and all visitors 16-years-old or older must present a valid state or government-issued photo ID. This includes pedestrians, drivers and passengers.

The website said visitors include all funeral attendees, tourists and personnel on "official business." School leaders and tour guides also have to present the identification requirements.

Visitors 16 and 17 years old can present a school ID for entry.

The cemetery website said it knows this will create longer than usual delays, but officials are asking all visitors to add a few extra minutes to their itinerary to accommodate for the increased measures.

In addition to presenting an ID, visitors must also go through a physical security screening and may encounter random identification checks.

"Physical security is everyone's responsibility," Arlington National Cemetery's website said. "We ask you to stay especially vigilant and remember to report any suspicious activity to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Watch Desk: 703-588-2800 or 703-588-2801."

All pedestrians are required to enter the cemetery through one of four access points:

The main entrance, on Memorial Avenue

Ord-Weitzel Gate

Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Old Post Chapel Gate

Service Complex gate, off Columbia Pike

Items that aren't allowed in the cemetery are:

Explosives

Firearms

Knives (blades longer than four inches)

Narcotics

Fireworks

Alcohol

The cemetery said to expedite the screening process, bring minimal to no bags.

