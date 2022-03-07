Retired Denver Bronco promoted to major in Colorado Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Major Ben Garland played offensive line for 11 seasons in the NFL, including five in Denver.

AURORA, Colo. — U.S. Air Force Capt. Ben Garland has been promoted to the rank of major in the Colorado Air National Guard.

The former Air Force Academy graduate and former National Football League (NFL) offensive lineman was promoted in a ceremony on Saturday at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

Garland, 33, played for the Denver Broncos from 2010 to 2014, the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2018 and the San Francisco 49ers from 2019 to 2020.

The Colorado Air National Guard said Garland was stationed at Scott Air Force Base as a Public Affairs Officer from 2010 to 2012 while assigned to the Denver Broncos Military Reserve players list.

Garland left Active Duty in May 2012 and joined the COANG as a public affairs officer with the 140th Wing.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.