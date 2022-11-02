Colorado Air National Guard F-16s to train at night

Aurora residents can expect to see and hear F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft overhead.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard is asking for the community's patience while it conducts night flying training this month.

Residents of Aurora and neighboring communities can expect to see and hear F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft overhead as late as 10 p.m. through Nov. 17.

Colorado Air National Guard's 140th Wing said its F-16 jets will conduct training missions and land back at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

"Implementing our flying mission sets at night is critical to maintaining our readiness and effectiveness in support of our nation’s defense," said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard, commander, 140th Wing.

"We understand that the increase in noise can be disruptive to our local communities. We appreciate the continued support and seek to have minimal impact by flying during the winter months when hours of darkness begin earlier in the evening."

"Training gained from these exercises will significantly improve the 140th Wing’s ability to prepare and respond to contingency operations around the world," said Colorado Air National Guard in statement. "The 140th Wing’s real-world mission and emergency response capability will not be affected and will take priority over training actions."

If the public has questions or concerns about the training, they can contact the 140th Wing Public Affairs office at 720-847-9435.

