F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day

The Colorado Air National Guard said the flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day.

The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m. followed by Loveland and Wellington, according to a news release from the national guard.

A flyover is also planned for Saturday in Denver.

> Above video: Colorado Air National Guard conducts flyover in 2020.



The Colorado National Guard said the flyovers serve as training for the pilots and don’t cost taxpayers extra money.

Friday, Nov. 11

Fruita

11:00 a.m. Veterans Day Ceremony

Loveland

11:11 a.m. Veterans Day Parade

Wellington

11:11 a.m. Veterans Day Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 12

Denver

10:25 a.m. Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park

Times are approximate and flights could be canceled due to bad weather, according to a National Guard news release.

“The spirit of our nation’s veterans, past and present, endures all year, and on Veterans Day, we honor and celebrate all they have achieved and fought for our nation,” 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard said.

“The Colorado Air National Guard pays tribute to these brave men and women of all branches of service by flying our F-16 Fighting Falcons across the skies of Colorado. Our intentions for flying are to show gratitude, inspire the next generation, and pay homage to those who have served and continue to serve this great nation.”

