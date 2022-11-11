x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Military News

F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day

The Colorado Air National Guard said the flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers.

More Videos

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day.

The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m. followed by Loveland and Wellington, according to a news release from the national guard.

A flyover is also planned for Saturday in Denver.

> Above video: Colorado Air National Guard conducts flyover in 2020.

The Colorado National Guard said the flyovers serve as training for the pilots and don’t cost taxpayers extra money.

Friday, Nov. 11

Fruita

  • 11:00 a.m. Veterans Day Ceremony

Loveland

  • 11:11 a.m. Veterans Day Parade

Wellington

  • 11:11 a.m. Veterans Day Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 12

Denver

  • 10:25 a.m. Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park

Times are approximate and flights could be canceled due to bad weather, according to a National Guard news release.

RELATED: Veterans Day: Freebies and deals in Colorado

RELATED: What's open and closed on Veterans Day?

“The spirit of our nation’s veterans, past and present, endures all year, and on Veterans Day, we honor and celebrate all they have achieved and fought for our nation,” 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard said.

“The Colorado Air National Guard pays tribute to these brave men and women of all branches of service by flying our F-16 Fighting Falcons across the skies of Colorado. Our intentions for flying are to show gratitude, inspire the next generation, and pay homage to those who have served and continue to serve this great nation.”

RELATED: Colorado Air National Guard to fly F-16s at night

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 11-13

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Before You Leave, Check This Out