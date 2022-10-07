Colorado National Guard soldiers returning from deployment

The soldiers will attend reintegration training in the coming days in preparation to transition back to their pre-deployment lives.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado National Guard soldiers deployed to the Middle East as part of Operation Spartan Shield will return to Colorado on Monday.

The Colorado National Guard said around 300 soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, will return Monday to the Evie Garret Dennis Campus high school in Aurora.

The unit has been deployed in support of U.S. Central Command as part of Operation Spartan Shield and was stationed in Kuwait and United Arab Emirates, according to a release from the Colorado National Guard. The battalion also deployed two light High Mobility Artillery Rocket System platoons in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

"Welcome home Soldiers and thank you families, friends and employers for supporting these warriors as they played an integral role in demonstrating the United States’ commitment to the security and stability of our partners in the Middle East and Central Asia," The Adjutant General of Colorado, U.S. Army Brig Gen. Laura Clellan said.

"Our Colorado National Guard men and women continue to prove that we are a ready, reliable and modernized force ready to serve the citizens of Colorado, the U.S. and our global partners."

