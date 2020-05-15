Colorado Springs to house U.S. Space Command for 6 years

The U.S. Space Command was established at Peterson Air Force in September 2019.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn has announced a deal that would keep the U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs for at least six years.

The Gazette reported that Lamborn says the new agreement came with guidelines for permanently housing the command, which oversees military missions in orbit.

The Pentagon is expected to announce its preferred location for the command in early 2021.

> The video above is from when Space Command was first established at Peterson Air Force Base in September 2019.

The command must be near military bases with space assets and have high-security facilities security and communications capabilities.

Lamborn says Alabama and Florida are also being considered to house the command following the six-year deal.