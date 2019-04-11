DENVER — In honor of Veterans Day, hundreds of Coloradans will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country at the annual Denver Veterans Day Parade, Festival and Run.

The events, hosted by the Colorado Veterans Project, take place Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 in downtown Denver.

The celebration begins with the annual Denver Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. at 14th Street and West Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver.

Thousands of spectators will line the streets near Civic Center Park to show respect and honor our local veterans.

Denver Veterans Day Parade

The parade will be broken into sections that represent a different conflict in military history, from the Revolutionary War to modern times. Each parade segment features military memorabilia, like uniforms, vehicles and weapons, from that era.

You can find more information at DenverVeteransDay.com/Parade.

Also on Saturday, Nov. 9 is the Denver Veterans Day Festival, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver.

The family-friendly event offers free admission and will feature live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, vintage and modern military vehicles, local vendors and more.

The festival is designed to serve as celebratory "thank you" to the veterans who have fought for our country, according to the organization's website.

You can learn more about the festival at DenverVeteransDay.com/Festival.

The final event of Denver’s Veterans Day celebration is the Denver Veterans Day Run at City Park at 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

Participants have the choice between a 5K and a 10K fun run that is open to runners, joggers, walkers, kids of all ages and dogs as well.

All of the proceeds from registration fees go directly to helping Colorado's veterans through the Colorado Veterans Project.

Online registration is open through at least Thursday, Nov. 7 and day-of registration will also be available at Denver's City Park on Sunday.

You can read more and register at DenverVeteransDay.com/Run.





