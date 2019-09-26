FORT CARSON, Colo. — A U.S. soldier stationed at Fort Carson died during a training-related incident in South Korea.

Staff Sgt. Kelly L. Richards, 32, served as a Health Care Specialist with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

He died during a training-related incident at Camp Casey, South Korea, the military announced in a release on Thursday. No other details about the incident were released.

Richards was deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and was competing for his Expert Field Medical Badge at Camp Casey.

"The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Family and friends of Staff Sgt. Kelly Richards," said Col. Grant S. Fawcett, commander, 3rd ABCT, 4th Inf. Div.

"Staff Sgt. Richards passed away while demonstrating his dedication to the nation and to the brigade as he earned his Expert Field Medical Badge. The loss of this exceptional NCO and leader will be felt by soldiers throughout the Iron Brigade."

Richards, originally from Grayling, Michigan, entered the Army on June 22, 2005. He deployed four times, once to Iraq, once to Afghanistan, once to Romania and once to Kuwait during his 14 years in the Army.

He arrived at Fort Carson Sept. 20, 2016.

In July, Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor, 40, who was also based at Fort Carson, was killed in action in Afghanistan.

