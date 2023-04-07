Colorado aviator to be buried 79 years after being shot down

Frederick Schrader's F6F-5 Hellcat fighter was shot down during an attack on Toko Seaplane Base on Oct. 13, 1944.

HONOLULU — U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader will be buried in Hawaii 79 years after being shot down in World War II.

Schrader will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii on Thursday, April 13.

Born in Carbondale and raised in Lawrenceville, Illinois, Schrader was shot down during the Battle of Formosa in 1944 in what is now Taiwan.

Schrader was commander of Carrier Air Group 11 on the USS Hornet, one of 17 aircraft carriers to take part in the Battle of Formosa, in October 1944.

The U.S. Navy said Schrader’s F6F-5 Hellcat fighter was shot down during an attack on Toko Seaplane Base on Formosa on Oct. 13.

His wingman never saw a parachute or any evidence Schrader was able to exit the aircraft before it crashed. No rescue attempt was possible because the crash occurred in enemy territory.

Schrader was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart Medal.

“By his inspiring leadership, indomitable fighting spirit and cool courage in the face of tremendous odds, Commander Schrader contributed materially to the extensive and costly damage inflicted on the enemy in this area and his valiant devotion to duty throughout was in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service. He gallantly gave his live for his country,” reads Distinguished Flying Cross citation.

The U.S. Navy said after being shot down, Schrader’s body was recovered by Imperial Japanese forces in the area, returned to a local headquarters, inspected by an intelligence officer and interred as WWII unknown “X-136 Schofield” in the National Cemetery of the Pacific.

Research that began in 2018 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) found evidence linking the two.

On Aug. 11, 2022, X-136 was disinterred and taken to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii for analysis.

On Sept. 27, X-136 was positively identified as Cdr. Frederick Rutherford Schrader.

Schrader will be buried with full military honors, with members of his family in attendance.

