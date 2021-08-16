Rep. Jason Crow, Madeleine Albright to speak Monday on situation in Afghanistan

Crow and the former U.S. secretary of state are among those speaking at a news conference 12:45 p.m. Monday.

AURORA, Colo. — U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (CO-6) will host a news conference on Monday to discuss the developing situation in Afghanistan.

Crow will call on the United States to use all available assets to evacuate U.S. partners and allies.

Crow will be joined by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, members of the bipartisan Honoring Our Promises Working Group, and advocacy partner groups at the 12:45 p.m. news conference.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, the Taliban, with ease, took control of the country and dethroned the country's Western-backed government. The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

Residents raced to Kabul's international airport, where the “civilian side” was closed until further notice, according to Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority. The U.S. military and other Western forces continued to organize evacuations.

President Joe Biden on Monday is scheduled to deliver remarks about the chaos in Afghanistan.

Over the weekend, Biden stayed at Camp David and was scheduled to stay there through Wednesday; however, due to the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, the White House announced he will return to the White House by Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Embassy has been evacuated and the American flag lowered, with diplomats relocating to the airport to aid with the evacuation. Other Western countries have also closed their missions and are flying out staff and nationals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

