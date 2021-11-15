x
US Navy Leap Frog Parachute Team lands in Denver on Monday

Metropolitan State University of Denver is holding a celebration of students, faculty members and staff members who are veterans.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Members of the U.S. Navy Parachute team, The Leap Frogs, prepare to land near the Start/Finish line at Homestead-Miami Speedway during training, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Homestead, Fla.

DENVER — The U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team is scheduled to fall into downtown Denver on Monday.

The parachute team will land at Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU) at noon Monday.

The team aims to land at the Tivoli Student Union east lawn next to the Tivoli Taphouse at 900 Auraria Pkwy.

MSU, which is celebrating students, faculty members and staff members who are veterans, will also hold a pep rally for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Women’s Volleyball Tournament, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The Metro State Roadrunner volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the country.

Music and emcee at 11:30 a.m. will begin Monday's rally and parachute jump.

The U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team had been scheduled to jump into Empower Field at Mile High at halftime of Sunday's Denver Broncos game, but high winds led the team to abort the jump. The team safely landed outside the stadium instead.

Credit: 9NEWS
The U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team landed safely outside of Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 after a planned landing at halftime of a Denver Broncos game.

