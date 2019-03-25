FORT CARSON, Colo. — About 100 helicopters are going to be filing into Fort Carson, Colorado, over the coming week, according to a press release from the Army base.

Fifteen helicopters from the 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade "Ivy Eagles," 4th Infantry Division will arrive at Butts Army Airfield at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release, another 80-plus helicopters from that group will continue to arrive throughout the week, including UH-60 Black Hawks, AH-64 Apaches, and CH-47 Chinooks. All of those helicopters are coming from the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The birds are coming back to Fort Carson after deployment to Europe in June for support for the Atlantic Resolve mission - which "builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances the bonds between ally and partner militaries with multinational training events in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania," according to the base.

