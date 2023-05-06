Biden to deliver commencement address at Air Force Academy graduation

Biden is the ninth sitting president to speak at the academy's graduation ceremony.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy's (USAFA) graduation ceremony Thursday.

This will be Biden's third time speaking at an Air Force Academy graduation, but his first as president. He spoke twice while vice president, in 2009 and 2014, according to the Air Force Times.

He announced he would be giving the address on April 28 while presenting the Air Force Falcons football team with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for beating their rival service academies.

The ceremony will be held at Falcon Stadium. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. with Biden giving his address after 9:30 a.m. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team will again fly over the ceremony.

Tickets are required for the graduation. A total of 919 men and women will be graduating from the academy Thursday.

As president, Biden has given commencement remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy, the Coast Guard Academy, South Carolina State University and his alma mater, the University of Delaware.

He is the ninth sitting president to speak at the USAFA graduation.

9NEWS will livestream the ceremony in the video player above, on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV and on YouTube.

