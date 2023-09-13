Procession for Colorado Marine killed in aircraft crash in Australia happening Thursday

Maj. Tobin Lewis, originally from Conifer, Colorado, was killed in the crash on an island off the coast of Australia.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A procession for a Colorado Marine who died in an aircraft crash in Australia last month will take place Thursday.

Maj. Tobin Lewis, originally from Conifer, was among three killed in the crash on an island off the coast of Australia.

>The video above is from August.

Lewis was designated a Naval Aviator in 2012 after completing advanced flight training. He executed orders to Marine Aircraft Group 24(-) aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii. There he worked in the operations department until becoming the executive officer of VMM-363.

Lewis logged more than 1,800 military flight hours. His personal awards include Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

The procession will start at around 1:45 p.m. and will follow this route from Centennial Airport to Evergreen Memorial Park:

Depart: 8201 S Interport Blvd (Modern Aviation)

South on S Peoria Street to E-470.

West on E-470 to Hwy 285

West on Hwy 285 to Barkley Road in Conifer Co.

West on Barkley Road to County Road 73

North on County Road 73 to N Turkey Creek Road

East on N Turkey Creek Road to venue.

Arrive: 26624 N Turkey Creek Rd.

"We reach out to the community through media and social media to ask for your support lining the route with flags to honor this hero as he is returned home to receive the honors he deserves," the release said.

The Marine V-22B Osprey with 23 Marines on board crashed Sunday, Aug. 27 in tropical forest on Melville Island while taking part in Exercise Predators Run, a drill that included the militaries of Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.

Osprey pilot Capt. Eleanor V. Beau, 29, originally of Belleville, Illinois; Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, from Arlington, Virginia also died in the crash.

All 20 survivors were injured and were flown by rescue aircraft 50 miles south to the city of Darwin within hours of the crash.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.