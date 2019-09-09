COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The U.S. Space Command will officially be established Monday morning at its temporary location at Peterson Air Force Base.

The USSPACECOM mission is to deter aggression and conflict, defend U.S. and allied freedom of action, deliver space combat power for the Joint/Combined force, and develop joint warfighters to advance U.S. and allied interests in, from, and through the space domain.

During a ceremony set for 10 a.m., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford and Air Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, commander of U.S. Space Command and Air Force Space Command, will recognize the establishment of the Department of Defense's 11th Unified Combatant Command.

RELATED: Congressman: Space Command's initial home will be Colorado

"Assured access to space is vital across the full range of military operations," said Dunford. "This step puts us on a path to maintain a competitive advantage in this critical war fighting domain."

President Donald Trump formally launched Space Command in December. The goal is to improve the organization of U.S. military space operations and accelerate technical developments.

RELATED: Trump revives U.S. Space Command, likely based in Colorado

It was established amid growing concerns that China and Russia are working on ways to disrupt or destroy U.S. satellites.

Space Command will draw elements from across the services. It will have the same status as other headquarters such as U.S. Cyber Command, Special Operations Command and Strategic Command.

The establishment streamlines the integration of space across U.S. warfighting commands and provides direct combatant commander input on the space components.

This sole focus on space enables the U.S. to maintain its superiority in the space domain, ensure space operations receive full and equal consideration for DoD resources, and consolidate responsibilities for training and globally managing the joint space forces under one single authority.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS