Space Command belongs in Colorado: State leaders make closing argument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Amid the hue and cry over where U.S. Space Command will be permanently housed, one set of voices has been conspicuously absent: the troops who serve in the headquarters no matter where it calls home.

Members of the military are carefully taught to stay quiet about government decisions. America’s long history of civilian leadership over the military means those in uniform keep mum.

The association that represents most of those who serve the command, however, is now voicing a preference: keep it in Colorado Springs.

Matt Anderson, an Air Force colonel and spokesman for the year-old Space Force Association that serves as a voice for members of the nation’s newest service, said his organization is convinced the command should be kept here for military reasons alone.

But the association’s members have plenty of personal reasons to want it to stay put, too.

“Without a doubt, the quality of life here in Colorado Springs matters,” Anderson explained. “You can't put a price on it.”

