3 Air Force facilities in Colorado get new names

Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB and Cheyenne Mountain are joining Buckley in getting new names.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station in Colorado Springs are being renamed.

The three military facilities will adopt new names, following a ceremony on Monday, July 26, to better reflect their role in the U.S. Space Force, according to a government news release.

The locations will be renamed Schriever Space Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.

According to a Space Force news release, the Colorado installations are home to vital parts of the nation's space control, surveillance and command missions.

Peterson is home to Space Operations Command and Space Deltas 2, 3 and 7; Schriever hosts Joint Task Force-Space Defense and Space Deltas 6, 8 and 9; and Cheyenne Mountain is host to numerous sensitive space-related missions.

U.S. Space Force Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, will preside over the Monday's 11:30 a.m. ceremony, along with Col. Zachar Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander.

The new names are part of an overall initiative by the Department of the Air Force to establish a unique identity and culture within the U.S. Space Force, the nation's newest military branch, and more accurately reflect the important space missions performed by guardians stationed there, according to the U.S. Space Force.

Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora became the first Colorado military installation to change its name in honor of the new service branch in June.

Colorado will have the largest contingent of bases named for the new space service because it is also home to U.S. Space Command, Space Operations Command, and the bulk of the Space Force's 13,000 troops.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.