Air Force Thunderbirds return to Colorado on Wednesday

The cheers of Air Force Academy cadets will be quickly silenced by the roar of the legendary Thunderbirds flying overhead.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be back in Colorado to soar over Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The Thunderbirds will be part of the iconic graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Falcon Stadium. The 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, will serve as commencement speaker.

> Above video: Thunderbirds fly over Denver in 2020.

In-person attendance will be limited due to COVID-19. Each graduating cadet is allowed eight guests for the graduation ceremony. Guests must sit together in assigned, non-socially distanced seating and ticket trading is not permitted. Falcon Stadium gates will open at 7 a.m.

The best view of the Thunderbirds' post-graduation flyover will be east of I-25 near the Air Force Academy.

If you aren't able to catch them on Wednesday, the Thunderbirds will next be in the region for Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 28.

The Thunderbirds' 2021 and 2022 show schedule is available here.

PHOTOS: AF Thunderbirds soar across Colorado 1/28

2/28

3/28

4/28

5/28

6/28

7/28

8/28

9/28

10/28

11/28

12/28

13/28

14/28

15/28

16/28

17/28

18/28

19/28

20/28

21/28

22/28

23/28

24/28

25/28

26/28

27/28

28/28 1 / 28

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.