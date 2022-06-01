USS Indianapolis survivor Granville Crane dies at 95

Only two survivors of the torpedo attack on the ship in July 1945 are still living.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just two survivors of the torpedo attack on the USS Indianapolis remain after the passing of one of their crewmates.

Granville Crane, one of the youngest crew members on the USS Indianapolis during World War II, and one of just three living survivors of the attack on the ship more than 76 years ago, has died.

The official USS Indianapolis Facebook page announced Crane's passing Thursday, saying he died Wednesday evening. He was 95.

According to the Facebook post, Crane reported for duty in April 1943 at the age of 16 and served in eight of the USS Indianapolis' "thriller battles" as he called them.

The USS Indianapolis was sunk by a Japanese Navy submarine in July 1945. Around 300 people went down with the ship. The remaining 890 faced dehydration and shark attacks while stranded out in the ocean.

Crane later said while he floated at sea following the attack, he relied on his faith, "praying aloud constantly, but making no bargains with God." When he returned home, Crane became a pastor and served the church for six decades, the Facebook post about his death noted.