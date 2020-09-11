Veterans Day: Free meals, deals and discounts in Colorado

There are many deals, discounts and freebies for military members — active and veterans — on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Here’s to our real-life superheroes. There are many ways to thank veterans for their courage and sacrifice, but celebrating their heroism with free food is a good start. It’s a small way to show appreciation and respect for their service and sacrifice. (With a little planning, bargain-hunting vets just might take advantage of several offers for even bigger savings.)

There are many complimentary meals, deals and discounts for military members (active and veterans), as part of Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in Denver and Boulder.

Be sure to bring a military/veteran ID (or other proof of service) or show up in uniform. (Verification varies by business, so you may want to call ahead for details.) As always, the offers are only available at participating locations, while supplies last. Limit one per person.

Because there are so many offers and possible restrictions, it may be helpful to call ahead for clarification — especially if you plan on taking advantage of multiple offers. In addition, most (if not, all) of the deals are for dine-in only and not valid with other discounts.

The discounts only apply to active or former members of the military and do not extended to friends or family in tow, unless noted otherwise. For most of the deals, there is no additional purchase requirement. However, expect to pay taxes (in some cases) and a gratuity, of course.

Many more local businesses and restaurants may also be participating, so check with your favorite neighborhood businesses, bars and eateries for more potential offers.

Totally Free Veterans Day Offers

Arby’s – FREE Classic Roast Beef Sandwich.

Bacon Social House – FREE entrée. The offer is available at both locations — Denver and Littleton.

Bar Louie – FREE craft burger or flatbread of their choice.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – FREE entrée (up to $14.95) and Dr. Pepper beverage.

Bubba’s 33 – FREE lunch from select menu. The offer is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and available at both locations in Colorado — Aurora and Colorado Springs.

Buffalo Wild Wings – FREE 10 boneless wings and fries.

Car Wash – Many car wash locations across Colorado offer a FREE car wash.

Chili’s – FREE entrée from select menu.

Cracker Barrel – FREE slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – FREE Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich.

Dunkin’ – FREE donut of their choice.

Famous Dave’s – FREE Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – FREE combo meal card — good through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral – For the safety of its honored customers and communities, the chain’s Military Appreciation Event will look a little different this year. Active or former military members who have served in the U.S. Military can pick up a promotional card during the month of November redeemable for a FREE “Thank You” Meal from Nov. 1 to May 31, 2021. For more information, click here.

Great Clips – FREE haircut. (Vets not in need of a haircut on Veterans Day can pick up a card good for a FREE haircut through Dec. 11.)

Hamburger Stand – FREE hamburger, regular fries and small Pepsi.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar – FREE Classic Burger (with or without cheese.)

LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee – FREE donut and small coffee.

The Lodge Casino – FREE meal at The Seasons Buffet.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt – FREE frozen yogurt and toppings for first 6-oz.

MiYO Café – FREE meal. The café is located at 858 Happy Canyon Rd. in Castle Rock. They are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Park Service – FREE entrance fee to more than 400 U.S. parks — open to all.

Outback Steakhouse – FREE Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – FREE Perry’s Pork Chop for dine-in only, when accompanied by a guest purchasing a dinner entrée. The offer is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservation required.

Pilot Flying J – FREE any size coffee and one breakfast offering via its app — from Nov. 9 to 15.

The Post Brewing Co. – FREE pint of Howdy Western Pilsner.

Pueblo Zoo – FREE admission for all military and their families (spouses and dependent children) on Nov. 7 and 8.

Red Robin – FREE Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries — from Nov. 12 to 30. This year, you must be a member of its loyalty club and registered by Nov. 5.

Red Lobster – FREE appetizer or dessert from select menu.

Snarfburger – FREE single-patty burger.

Sport Clips – FREE haircut — click here for participating locations.

Starbucks – FREE cup of coffee — spouses included.

Stargazer Fine Chocolates & Coffee – FREE coffee, tea or hot chocolate. The shop is located at 700 N. Colorado Blvd. in Denver. They are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse – Get voucher for FREE dinner — to be redeemed through June 2021. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Torchy’s Tacos – FREE taco and non-alcoholic beverage from special Veterans Day menu.

Town Center at Aurora – FREE lunch at the Chick-fil-A in the food court. The offer is available from noon to 6 p.m.

Village Inn – FREE breakfast. Plus, all veterans and active duty members who dine at the restaurant on Nov. 11 will receive a 20% off the entire check coupon, valid for their next visit.

Weinerschnitzel – FREE chili dog, small fries and small Pepsi.

Wendy’s – FREE breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Yard House – FREE appetizer.

Ziggi’s Coffee – FREE drink of their choice (16-oz.)

Veterans Day Discounts

Acova – 50% off any entrée — valid for dine-in or carry-out.

Bonefish Grill – 10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders. The discount is available year-round.

Boyer’s Coffee – 20% off coffee online with promo code VETERAN20 — from Nov. 9 to 11.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – 20% off their bill — up to four people per table. The offer excludes alcoholic beverages. Coupon required.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – 10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders. The discount is available year-round.

Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse – 50% off any entrée — valid for dine-in or carry-out.

The Hornet – 50% off any entrée — valid for dine-in or carry-out.

Joe’s Crab Shack – 20% off their bill — up to four people per table. The offer excludes alcoholic beverages.

Mimi’s Café – 20% off total bill — from Nov. 9 to 13. The offer is valid for up to six guests per party for dine-in or take-out orders. (Not valid for delivery or online orders. Alcohol excluded.)

Reiver’s Bar and Grill – 50% off any entrée — valid for dine-in or carry-out.

Safeway – Active duty, reserve and retired personnel get 10% off their groceries — valid through Nov. 26.

Spanky’s Roadhouse – 50% off any entrée — valid for dine-in or carry-out.

Target – Get 10% off purchases in-store and online from Nov. 1 to 11. Registration and digital coupon required — click here.

Tstreet – 50% off any entrée — valid for dine-in or carry-out.

