Here’s to our real-life superheroes! There are many ways to thank veterans for their courage and sacrifice, but celebrating their heroism with free food is a good start. It’s a small way to show appreciation and respect for their service and sacrifice. (With a little planning, bargain-hunting vets just might take advantage of several offers for even bigger savings.)

There are many deals, discounts and freebies for military members (active and veterans), as part of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11 in Denver & Boulder.

Be sure to bring a military/veteran ID (or other proof of service) or show up in uniform. (Verification varies by business, so you may want to call ahead for details.) As always, the offers are only available at participating locations, while supplies last.

Because there are so many details and possible restrictions, it may be helpful to call ahead for confirmation and/or clarification — especially if you plan on taking advantage of several offers. In addition, most (if not, all) of the deals are for dine-in only.

The discounts only apply to active or former members of the military and do not extended to friends or family in tow, unless noted otherwise. For most of the deals, there is no additional purchase requirement. However, expect to pay taxes (in some cases) and a gratuity, of course.

Many more local businesses and restaurants may also be participating, so check with your favorite neighborhood businesses, bars and eateries for more offers.

FREE metered parking in Denver and Boulder — open to all.

Acova – 50% off anything on the menu. The offer only applies to the vet’s entire lunch or dinner, including beverage, appetizer, entrée and dessert. (The offer does not extend to the tab of friends or family in the party.)

Ameristar Casino – All active military and veterans enjoy a FREE buffet the first Wednesday of every month. For this month, that’s on November 6.

Applebee’s – FREE signature entrée from select menu.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – FREE All-American burger and side.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – FREE entrée (up to $14.95) and Dr. Pepper beverage.

Boston Market – Buy individual meal & drink and get a second individual meal for FREE on November 11 and 12 — open to all. (Required coupon should be available on its website, starting November 11.)

California Pizza Kitchen – FREE pizza, pasta or salad from select menu.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – FREE order of Calamari with any purchase, from November 8 to 11.

Car Wash – Nearly 100 car wash locations across Colorado offer a FREE car wash.

Chili’s – FREE entrée from select menu.

Cracker Barrel – FREE slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Denny’s – FREE Build-Your-Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’ – FREE donut of your choice.

Famous Dave’s – FREE 2 Meat Lunch Combo.

Fazoli’s – FREE spaghetti with meat or marinara (or buy-one-get-one FREE of the same) — app required.

Fogo de Chão – Vets receive 50% off their entire meal from November 8 to 11. Plus, up to three guests (for each vet) save 10% on their meal.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – Pick up a FREE combo card, valid through November 30.

Golden Corral – FREE buffet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gordon Biersch – FREE entrée from select menu.

Great Clips – FREE haircut. (Vets not in need of a haircut on November 11 can pick up a card good for a FREE haircut through December 31.)

Hamburger Stand – FREE hamburger, regular fries and small Pepsi.

Hooters – FREE meal from select menu, with the purchase of a beverage.

Joe’s Crab Shack – Save 20% on your bill on (up to four people per table) — excludes alcoholic beverages.

Little Caesar’s Pizza – FREE $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lodge Casino – All current and past military receive 20% off in The Seasons Buffet – all meals, all days.

Main Event – FREE entrée from select menu. Plus, get complimentary $10 in arcade play.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt – FREE frozen yogurt and toppings for first 6-oz.

National Park Service – FREE entrance fee to more than 400 U.S. parks — open to all.

Noodles & Company – 15% off on orders every day — in-restaurant only.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom – FREE individual pizza from November 8 to 11.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina – FREE combo meal from select menu.

Pepper the Noshery – FREE appetizer during lunch or dinner.

Pilot Flying J – FREE breakfast sandwich and coffee from November 8 to 11 — app required.

Planet Fitness – Work out for FREE from November 8 to 15, including complimentary HydroMassage and chair massages. Vets can bring along a workout buddy at no additional cost.

The Post Brewing Co. – FREE two-piece chicken, mashed potatoes and can of Howdy Western Pilsner — from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Starts at 3 p.m. at the Longmont location.)

Pueblo Zoo – FREE admission for all military and their families (spouses and dependent children) on November 9 and 10.

Purple – Receive 10% off on any order, including mattresses, bedding and accessories.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery – FREE entrée from select menu.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – FREE Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti.

Red Robin – FREE Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Red Lobster – FREE appetizer or dessert from select menu.

Safeway – 10% off grocery purchase.

Snarf’s Sandwiches – FREE 7″ non-specialty sandwich.

Sport Clips – FREE haircut — click here for participating locations.

Starbucks – FREE cup of coffee — spouses included.

Target – Get 10% off purchases in-store and online from November 3 to 11. Registration and coupon required — click here.

TCBY – FREE frozen yogurt and toppings for first 6-oz.

Twin Peaks – FREE entrée from select menu.

Weinerschnitzel – FREE chili dog, small fries and small Pepsi.

Yard House – FREE appetizer.

