Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in Colorado

Here is a list of locations offering deals for veterans and active-duty military members Friday, Nov. 11.

COLORADO, USA — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service."

Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.

Here is a list of locations offering special deals on Friday, Nov. 11.

Applebee's

All active duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a free Applebee's in-restaurant full-size entrée from the following choices:

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Chicken Tenders Platter

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Guests will also get a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Bar Louie

Those who have served and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces can get a free craft burger of their choice with a valid military ID at Bar Louie.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Current and former military who dine in can get a free meal and Dr. Pepper from the following menu:

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon-Guacamole Deluxe Burger

Deep Dish Ziti

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Jumbo Spaghetti and Meatballs

Soup/Salad Combo

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken Pita Tacos

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Military ID or other proof of service is required to redeem the offer.

Bubba's 33

All veterans — including active, retired or former U.S. military — can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Service members can choose one of six entrees, plus a drink.

Chili's

All veterans and active military members can get a free meal for dine-in from the following menu:

Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Oldtimer with Cheese

Boneless Wings (6 count)

Cicis Pizza

All veterans and active-duty military can get a free buffet on Veterans Day with a valid active-duty or retired military ID.

Denny's

All active, non-active and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam — two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way — from 5 a.m. to noon, with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Military veterans can get a free Pulled Pork Sandwich in-store, for carryout, in the Dickey's app or online using the code VETFREE all day.

Barbecue at Home by Dickey's is also taking 15% off all orders for veterans from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31 with the code VETERAN15.

Famous Dave's

All military personnel can get a free lunch of the Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and the choice of a side. Online orders can use the code VETERAN to redeem the offer. Valid proof of service is required at pickup.

Golden Corral

Military Appreciation Night will be held Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close, where military heroes can get a free meal.

Hard Rock Cafe

Select North American cafes are thanking active and retired military members with a free Legendary Burger. The offer is also redeemable with a 15% military discount, so friends and family are encouraged to join.

Hooters

Veterans and active-duty military who present proof of service or a military ID — with purchase of a beverage —can get a free dinner entrée from the following options:

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Hooters Burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

IHOP

Veterans and active duty military can get a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with military ID or proof of service.

Kohl's

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families will get 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend — Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov, 13 — with a valid ID.

Kohl's also offers 15% off in stores every Monday all year long for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active military members can get a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars' Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20 oz. Pepsi product, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Macaroni Grill

All veterans and active military can get a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti with a military ID.

Maverick

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop will offer active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage including coffee, cappuccino, tea, and hot cocoa any size with the purchase of a donut.

McDonald's

McDonald’s is offering current and former military members a free combo meal.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a combo meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID, all day on Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans can choose from any combo meal. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a Hash Brown for breakfast or French Fries for lunch or dinner. Breakfast combo meals are only available until 10:30 a.m.

Outback Steakhouse

Military veterans and active servicemen and women, as well as their spouses, can get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola product.

Outback Steakhouse gives nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders 10% off their entire check all day, every day, with valid medical, state or federal service ID.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Red Lobster Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw, with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin

Veterans and active duty members can get a free Red Robin Red's Tavern Double, which comes with free refills on Bottomless Steak Fries.

Scooter’s Coffee

On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans can receive a free handcrafted drink of any size at Scooter’s Coffee. To receive the free drink offer, veterans just need to present their valid military I.D. at a participating Scooter’s Coffee location.

Smashburger

Veterans can get a free Smashburger burger or sandwich, with a valid military ID.

Sports Clips

Many Sports Clips locations are offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Call your local store to check if it's participating.

Also, Sports Clip locations will donate an additional $2 per haircare service Friday to support "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships" for service members and veterans.

Starbucks

Starbucks will offer a free tall hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

The coffee giant is also donating $200,000, split evenly between Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon to support the veteran community.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes are offering a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog in honor of veterans. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, this deal is only redeemable on Nov. 11.

Twin Peaks

All active and retired military personnel can get a free lunch at Twin Peaks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the following options:

Cheeseburger and fries

Chicken Tenders and fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich and fries

Soup and Salad Lunch Combo

Chicken Caesar Salad – Guests can swap protein to shrimp.

Wendy's

Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free Wendy's breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card.

