Veterans Day: Free meals, deals and discounts in Colorado

There are many deals, discounts and freebies for military members — active and veterans — on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Here’s to our real-life superheroes in Colorado and around the country! There are many ways to thank veterans for their courage and sacrifice, but celebrating their heroism with freebies, discounts and deals on Veterans Day is a good start. It’s a small way to show appreciation and respect for their service and sacrifice. With a little planning, bargain-hunting vets can take advantage of multiple offers for one huge day of celebration and savings.

There are many complimentary meals, deals and discounts for military members (veterans and active-duty) on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 in Denver and Boulder.

Totally Free Veterans Day Offers

FREE full-size entrée from select menu. Plus, veterans and active military members will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, take-out or delivery within three weeks.

FREE Classic Roast Beef Sandwich.

FREE medium cup of brewed coffee — Kona excluded.

FREE All-American Burger (with choice of cheese) and basic side (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FREE Craft Burger.

FREE entrée and Dr. Pepper beverage.

FREE any size hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

FREE lunch — from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or voucher for a future visit.

FREE 10 boneless wings and fries.

FREE entrée and beverage.

Many car wash locations across Colorado offer a FREE car wash, thanks to Grace For Vets.

FREE entrée.

FREE buffet. Coupon required.

FREE admission — all other park fees are not included.

FREE slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola cake with purchase. The offer is also available online with promo code VETSDAY21.

FREE Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast — from 5 a.m. to noon.

FREE donut of their choice.

FREE large hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

FREE Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card — valid through November 30.

FREE “Thank You” Meal from 5 p.m. to close.

FREE haircut. (Vets not in need of a haircut on November 11 can pick up a card good for a FREE haircut from November 12 to December 10.)

FREE hamburger, regular fries and small Pepsi.

FREE Legendary Burger.

FREE entrée with the purchase of a beverage.

FREE Classic Burger (with or without cheese.) The offer is also available for to-go orders placed by phone.

FREE Red, White & Blueberry pancakes — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FREE oil change (includes cost of conventional oil change, shop supplies fee and up to 5 quarts of oil.) Check here for required coupon and participating locations in Colorado.

FREE doughnut and small brewed coffee.

FREE donut and small coffee.

FREE Lunch Combo (4-slice DEEP! DEEP! Dish pizza with 20-oz. Pepsi product) — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FREE appetizer — from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The offer is only valid at the Lakewood location — 425 S. Teller St.)

Veterans eat FREE with the purchase of a regular-priced 4-course meal. Mention “Veterans Day Special”, when making reservations for November 11.

FREE frozen yogurt and toppings for first 6-oz.

FREE entrance fee to more than 400 U.S. parks — open to all.

FREE Pick 2 Combo meal.

FREE full-size entrée and fountain drink.

FREE Perry’s Pork Chop (dinner size), when accompanied by a customer purchasing a dinner entrée — from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations required.

FREE Two-piece fried chicken meal.

FREE admission for all military and their families (spouses and dependent children) on November 6 and 7.

FREE hour of activities — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FREE Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries — from November 1 to 14. Veterans must also be a member of Red Robin Royalty. Military status must have been confirmed by November 1.

FREE appetizer or dessert.

FREE entrée with purchase of one Full Rodizio adult dinner — from November 8 to 11.

FREE Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti.

FREE Endless Garden Bar.

FREE Single Classic Burger.

FREE single-patty burger.

FREE 7″ regular sandwich.

FREE haircut.

FREE Tall hot brewed coffee — spouses included.

FREE Small Beef Taco Combo Meal. Enter promo code VETERAN, under the “More” tab in the Taco John’s app — open to all.

FREE frozen yogurt and toppings for first 6-oz.

FREE dinner — valid through May 30, 2022. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FREE any taco and fountain drink or iced tea.

FREE meal.

FREE 2-2-2 Breakfast (with two eggs, two pancakes and two bacon strips or sausage links).

FREE chili dog, small fries and small Pepsi.

FREE breakfast combo — from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

FREE Burnt Ends appetizer or draft beer.

FREE appetizer.

FREE drink of their choice (16-oz.)

Veterans Day Discounts

20% off dine-in food.

25% off entire purchase online or in-store — from November 11 to 13.

10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders. The discount is available all day, every day.

10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders. The discount is available all day, every day

Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve and their immediate family members receive 20% off on qualifying in-store purchases — from November 11 to 14. Eligible customers need to complete a military credential verification process online at dollargeneral.com/military and, then, add the discount as a DG digital coupon.

50% off their entire meal. Plus, each veteran or active duty guest will receive 10% off their meal — up to three additional diners.

10% off their check.

20% off their check.

20% off meal at The Seasons Buffet and/or hotel room — available all year long.

10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders. The discount is available all day, every day.

See American Sniper for $5 (at select locations) with $5 combo special (small popcorn & small soft drink) — open to all Regal Crown Club members.

10% off their check.

Up to 30% off on phones, tablets, smartwatches and more — available all year long

20% off their check.

Get 10% off two separate purchases (in-store and online) from October 31 to November 13. Registration and digital coupon required — click here.

20% off eligible regular price items — from November 11 to 14. The offer includes family members.

