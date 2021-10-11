x
Veterans Day: Free meals, deals and discounts in Colorado

There are many deals, discounts and freebies for military members — active and veterans — on Thursday, Nov. 11.

This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Here’s to our real-life superheroes in Colorado and around the country! There are many ways to thank veterans for their courage and sacrifice, but celebrating their heroism with freebies, discounts and deals on Veterans Day is a good start. It’s a small way to show appreciation and respect for their service and sacrifice. With a little planning, bargain-hunting vets can take advantage of multiple offers for one huge day of celebration and savings.

There are many complimentary meals, deals and discounts for military members (veterans and active-duty) on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 in Denver and Boulder.

Deals are continually being announced, so keep checking here for the latest Veterans Day deals. If you know of any deals we have missed, e-mail bryan@milehighonthecheap.com for it to be added.

Totally Free Veterans Day Offers

Applebee’s

FREE full-size entrée from select menu. Plus, veterans and active military members will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, take-out or delivery within three weeks.

Arby’s

FREE Classic Roast Beef Sandwich.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

FREE medium cup of brewed coffee — Kona excluded. 

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

FREE All-American Burger (with choice of cheese) and basic side (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Bar Louie

FREE Craft Burger.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

FREE entrée and Dr. Pepper beverage.

Bruegger’s Bagels

FREE any size hot or iced coffee with any purchase. 

Bubba’s 33

FREE lunch — from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or voucher for a future visit. 

Buffalo Wild Wings

FREE 10 boneless wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen

FREE entrée and beverage.

Car Wash

Many car wash locations across Colorado offer a FREE car wash, thanks to Grace For Vets.

Chili’s

FREE entrée.

Cicis Pizza

FREE buffet. Coupon required

Colorado State Parks

FREE admission — all other park fees are not included.

Cracker Barrel

FREE slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola cake with purchase. The offer is also available online with promo code VETSDAY21.

Denny’s

FREE Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast — from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’

FREE donut of their choice. 

Einstein Bros. Bagels

FREE large hot or iced coffee with any purchase. 

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

FREE Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card — valid through November 30.

Golden Corral

FREE “Thank You” Meal from 5 p.m. to close.

Great Clips

FREE haircut. (Vets not in need of a haircut on November 11 can pick up a card good for a FREE haircut from November 12 to December 10.)

Hamburger Stand

FREE hamburger, regular fries and small Pepsi.

Hard Rock Cafe Denver

FREE Legendary Burger.

Hooters

FREE entrée with the purchase of a beverage.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

FREE Classic Burger (with or without cheese.) The offer is also available for to-go orders placed by phone. 

IHOP

FREE Red, White & Blueberry pancakes — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Jiffy Lube

FREE oil change (includes cost of conventional oil change, shop supplies fee and up to 5 quarts of oil.) Check here for required coupon and participating locations in Colorado.

Krispy Kreme

FREE doughnut and small brewed coffee. 

LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee

FREE donut and small coffee.

Little Caesars

FREE Lunch Combo (4-slice DEEP! DEEP! Dish pizza with 20-oz. Pepsi product) — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Little India Restaurant and Bar

FREE appetizer — from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The offer is only valid at the Lakewood location — 425 S. Teller St.) 

The Melting Pot of Littleton

Veterans eat FREE with the purchase of a regular-priced 4-course meal. Mention “Veterans Day Special”, when making reservations for November 11.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

FREE frozen yogurt and toppings for first 6-oz. 

National Park Service

FREE entrance fee to more than 400 U.S. parks — open to all. 

On The Border

FREE Pick 2 Combo meal. 

Parry’s Pizza

FREE full-size entrée and fountain drink. 

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

FREE Perry’s Pork Chop (dinner size), when accompanied by a customer purchasing a dinner entrée — from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations required. 

The Post Chicken & Beer

FREE Two-piece fried chicken meal.

Pueblo Zoo

FREE admission for all military and their families (spouses and dependent children) on November 6 and 7.

Punch Bowl Social

FREE hour of activities — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Red Robin

FREE Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries — from November 1 to 14. Veterans must also be a member of Red Robin Royalty. Military status must have been confirmed by November 1. 

Red Lobster

FREE appetizer or dessert.

Rodizio Grill

FREE entrée with purchase of one Full Rodizio adult dinner — from November 8 to 11. 

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

FREE Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti. 

Ruby Tuesday

FREE Endless Garden Bar.  

Smashburger

FREE Single Classic Burger. 

Snarfburger

FREE single-patty burger.

Snarf’s Sandwiches

FREE 7″ regular sandwich.

Sport Clips

FREE haircut.

Starbucks

FREE Tall hot brewed coffee — spouses included.

Taco John’s

FREE Small Beef Taco Combo Meal. Enter promo code VETERAN, under the “More” tab in the Taco John’s app — open to all. 

TCBY

FREE frozen yogurt and toppings for first 6-oz.  

Texas Roadhouse

FREE dinner — valid through May 30, 2022. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Torchy’s Tacos

FREE any taco and fountain drink or iced tea.

Twin Peaks

FREE meal. 

Village Inn

FREE 2-2-2 Breakfast (with two eggs, two pancakes and two bacon strips or sausage links).

Weinerschnitzel

FREE chili dog, small fries and small Pepsi.

Wendy’s

FREE breakfast combo — from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

West End Tavern

FREE Burnt Ends appetizer or draft beer. 

Yard House

FREE appetizer.

Ziggi’s Coffee

FREE drink of their choice (16-oz.)

Veterans Day Discounts

bartaco

20% off dine-in food. 

Bed Bath & Beyond

25% off entire purchase online or in-store — from November 11 to 13. 

Bonefish Grill

10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders. The discount is available all day, every day. 

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders. The discount is available all day, every day

Dollar General

Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve and their immediate family members receive 20% off on qualifying in-store purchases — from November 11 to 14. Eligible customers need to complete a military credential verification process online at dollargeneral.com/military and, then, add the discount as a DG digital coupon.

Fogo de Chão

50% off their entire meal. Plus, each veteran or active duty guest will receive 10% off their meal — up to three additional diners.

Gordon Biersch

10% off their check.

Kona Grill

20% off their check.

The Lodge Casino

20% off meal at The Seasons Buffet and/or hotel room — available all year long. 

Outback Steakhouse

10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders. The discount is available all day, every day. 

Regal Cinemas

See American Sniper for $5 (at select locations) with $5 combo special (small popcorn & small soft drink) — open to all Regal Crown Club members. 

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

10% off their check. 

Samsung

Up to 30% off on phones, tablets, smartwatches and more — available all year long

STK Steakhouse

20% off their check. 

Target

Get 10% off two separate purchases (in-store and online) from October 31 to November 13. Registration and digital coupon required — click here.

Walgreens

20% off eligible regular price items — from November 11 to 14. The offer includes family members.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

   

