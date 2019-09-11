DENVER — Fort Logan National Cemetery has canceled its memorial service scheduled for Monday due to forecast severe weather.

David Roberts, the administrative officer for the cemetery said they're concerned that the freezing rain and snow expected ahead of the ceremony will create access issues for people attending.

It snowed during last year's ceremony.

The ceremony has also been moved indoors in previous years due to stormy weather.

The Fort Logan National Cemetery is located at 4400 W Kenyon Ave in Denver.

