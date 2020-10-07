AUBURN HILLS, Mich — The Palace of Auburn Hills is finally coming down.
According to WXYZ in Detroit, the Palace is set to be imploded on Saturday, July 11 at 8 a.m.
The Palace closed back in 2017 and sold in July 2019. Demolition started back in March 2020. The buyer of the Palace is a joint venture between Schostak Brothers & Company, a real estate development firm based in Livonia, and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores.
WXYZ says the sale came after Oakland County turned down the opportunity.
The Detroit Pistons called the Palace home for 29 years -- winning three championships. Several iconic musicians have also performed at the Palace, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Aerosmith.
