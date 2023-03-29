WATCH: 2 suspects crash through ceiling of Qdoba during robbery

The suspects at a Wisconsin Qdoba climbed into the ceiling as officers surrounded the restaurant. Surveillance video shows them falling back down.

GLENDALE, Wisconsin — Two suspects who were arrested this month on suspicion of trying to rob a Qdoba at a Wisconsin mall climbed into the ceiling after officers surrounded the restaurant, according to police.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC station WTMJ on Wednesday showed two suspects, dressed in black and wearing masks, taking a hard fall from the ceiling into what looks like a kitchen or storage room before their arrests.

It started about 10:43 p.m. March 13 with a report of an armed robbery at a Qdoba at the Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin. All employers were able to escape and flee from the building, according to Glendale (Wis.) Police.

The suspects also tried to get out of the building, but officers were at both the front and rear doors, preventing them from escaping. When officers entered the restaurant, they found the suspects had climbed into the ceiling above the kitchen to hide, and refused to come down, police said.

For the next three hours, officers negotiated with the suspects. About 1:35 a.m., the suspects fell through the ceiling of a vacant unit adjacent to the restaurant after cutting a hole in the drywall. They were taken into custody, according to police.

The suspects were an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, both from Milwaukee.

