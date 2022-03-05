Overturning Roe v. Wade could undo 'hundreds of years of progress,' CU law professor says

CU law professor Aya Gruber says the opinion would mark a 'sea change on how you interpret the constitution and the viability of these rights we’ve been used to.'

BOULDER, Colo. — The Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on a Mississippi abortion case has caused an uproar throughout the country.

As it is written now, the opinion would strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

9NEWS spoke with CU law professor Aya Gruber who shared her views on the draft opinion:

What was your opinion about the fact that the draft opinion was leaked to the media?

Gruber: "I think I had more of a reaction to the fact that it was here, the overturning of Roe v. Wade. When I saw the actual opinion itself, it was a jarring experience. This moment that we might have known in the back of our minds was coming – is here. It was a pretty strong opinion and a jarring opinion."

What’s the significance of the fact that the draft opinion was leaked to the media?

Gruber: "It is inconvenient for the court to have this leaked. They want to be able to have deliberations free of outside influences. It is unprecedented; there has never been a full opinion like this leaked, and the Supreme Court is going to have to grapple with that."

If this draft opinion holds, what other things could be deemed unconstitutional?