School bus crash sends 11 students to hospital in southwestern Nebraska

The school bus crashed with a semi-tractor on Tuesday in Chase County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

CHASE COUNTY, Nebraska — Eleven students were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, after their school bus crashed with a semi-trailer and rolled on Tuesday in southwestern Nebraska, according to authorities.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Nebraska Highway 15A, near the town of Champion, which is about 15 miles east of the Colorado state line in Chase County.

The Chase County Schools bus was in the process of dropping off children, ages 6 to 15, after school when it attempted a left turn and collided with a 1992 Peterbilt semi pulling a fully loaded grain trailer, the Chase County Sheriff's Office said.

The semi hit the passenger side of the school bus, causing it to rotate 90 degrees and overturn on its driver's side. The semi ran off the highway and crossed a ditch before stopping, the Sheriff's Office said.

All passengers and drivers were taken to a hospital with a wide range of injuries. Three of the children were later transported to regional trauma centers. The school bus was driven by a 39-year-old man from Champion, and the semi was driven by a 20-year-old man from Venango, Neb.

The investigation into the crash was still in its preliminary stage, the Sheriff's Office said.

