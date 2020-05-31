Greensboro protest cleanup: Businesses robbed, burned trash, and glass shards

The manager of one business said between $40,000 and $50,000 worth of luxury merchandise and streetwear was stolen during the protest.

Protests in Greensboro over the death of George Floyd turned destructive overnight Saturday and into the morning, representing perhaps the most chaotic uprising the city has seen in years.

As the sun rose on Sunday, police, business owners, and city crews assessed the damage and began the cleanup process. Community members walked and drove by to see for themselves the state of downtown.

At least 19 businesses sustained damage in the 500 and 600 blocks of S. Elm Street in downtown Greensboro, including broken windows, stolen merchandise, and ransacked interiors.

Debris left behind on the streets and sidewalk included glass shards, alcohol bottles, burned clothing, a baby stroller, masks, and trash.

WFMY News 2's Ben Smart shared photos of the cleanup on Twitter.

Cleanup crews with the City of Greensboro used leaf blowers and a street sweeper to clean up S Elm Street. Business owners banded together to support each other emotionally and during the cleanup process.

Greensboro Police investigators spoke with business owners and collected evidence of the damage, including searching for fingerprints and taking photos of the businesses. At 5 a.m. there were at least a dozen police vehicles and no protesters remaining.

The owner of Gate City Candy Company spoke with WFMY News 2 the morning after the protests. He said he watched from an upstairs window as protesters picked up the bench outside his business and used it to smash the front door. While he said nothing was stolen, the closure and costly cleanup will mean further financial setback following coronavirus closures.

The owner of Mellow Mushroom said alcohol, terminals, and an iPad were stolen from his business after the windows were smashed.

Social Status, another business on S. Elm Street, was the focus of police investigators, and the manager tells WFMY News 2 that between $40,000 and $50,000 worth of luxury merchandise and streetwear was stolen during the protest.