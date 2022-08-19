Foot, shoe spotted in Yellowstone hot spring is now a death investigation

The incident involved one person on the morning of July 31 at the Abyss Pool, the park said.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park said on Friday it's investigating a death related to part of a foot, in a shoe, found floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park this week.

Tuesday's discovery at Abyss Pool led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot. The area has since reopened.

Evidence from the investigation so far points to an incident involving one person that likely happened on the morning of July 31, the park said Friday.

Currently, park investigators don't think there was any foul play. The investigation was ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Abyss Pool, located west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake, is 53 feet deep and the temperature is about 140 degrees Fahrenheit, park officials said. It is on the south side of the southern loop through the park.

In such hot springs, superheated water cools as it reaches the surface, sinks and is replaced by hotter water from below. The circulation prevents the water from reaching the temperature needed to set off an eruption like happens with geysers in the park, according to the park's website.

Yellowstone reminded visitors to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas and to be careful around thermal features. The ground around such features is fragile and thin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

