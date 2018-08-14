CLEAR CREEK COUNTY — A network of old mining paths in Clear Creek County are expected to be reintroduced to the public in the coming months after being transformed into hiking and mountain biking trails.

Throughout the summer, volunteers from various organizations have been working with the direction of Clear Creek County planners to build new paths within the Floyd Hill Open Space trail system just north of Interstate 70 and east of Idaho Springs.

The project will include 14 miles of new trail broken into 15 segments, according to Clear Creek County trails manager James Kovaly

Segments one through seven are scheduled to be completed this year, and segments eight through 15 are expected to be built in 2019.

“We’re trying to get those drivers off of I-70 and enjoy all of the recreational trails in Clear Creek County,” Kovaly said.

The Colorado Mountain Bike Association (COMBA) has been closely involved in the planning and volunteer work to complete the new trails.

COMBA’s Clear Creek County trails coordinator David Knox said although these are multi-use trails, a good amount of the new public paths will be optimized specifically for mountain bike riders.

“This is much more technical, and that’s what we wanted through here,” Knox said. “We didn’t really want a green trail on this side of the hill, we wanted something more advanced.”

