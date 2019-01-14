DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting in northeast Denver that's sent two people to area hospitals -- one with a gunshot wound -- Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the department, the shooting was reported in the area of North Wheeling Street and East 51st Avenue in the Montbello neighborhood. Officers are investigating the reported shooting.

Wheeling Street is closed in both directions between 51st Avenue and Victor Way.

No suspect information is available this time.

