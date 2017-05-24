kusa — More than 1 in 10 people struggle with hunger and face times when there is not enough money to buy food.

Many will turn to food banks to help bridge the gap in hunger.

For 36 years, 9Cares Colorado Shares has been the region’s largest single-day food drive, collecting food for more than 100 Colorado food banks.

Join us on Saturday, Nov. 17 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. at any of our four Denver Metro to make a donation.

Food and toiletry donations are given to more than 125 food banks in metro Denver and along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Castle Rock. Our partner, Food Bank of the Rockies coordinates the food distribution.

We will also be collecting household items, toys and coats.

Where can I donate?

9NEWS will be at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m:

Hilton Denver Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek)

Southwest Plaza (Wadsworth & Bowles)

Pima Medical Institute (Mississippi & Potomac)

American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 & 84th)

There are also remote locations throughout the state:

You can also donate online: https://bit.ly/2COIKtx.

If you are not able to make it out to the drive, King Soopers will be selling 9Cares Colorado Shares donation boxes throughout the month of November.

Boxes are either $5 or $10 and will be available at all metro area and northern Colorado stores.

What kind of food is needed?

Any non-perishable food is appreciated; however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. Those include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, mac-and-cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables and baby formula with iron.

Food banks also need toiletry items such as diapers, shampoo, condition, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

What else can I donate?

Clothing and other household items. These donations will go to ARC Thrift Stores. Profits from the sale of items sent to ARC will help individuals with disabilities.

New or gently used toys will go to the Denver Santa Claus Shop, which places toys into the loving hands of 16,000 Colorado children each year.

New or gently worn coats will go to Coats for Colorado. They work to provide warm winter coats at no cost to Coloradans of all ages.

9Cares Colorado Shares also accepts cash, check or credit donations on the day of the drive at all 9Cares sites.

Where do my donations go?

Food and toiletry donations are given to more than 100 food banks in metro Denver and along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Castle Rock.

Food Bank of the Rockies collects the food and then distributes to those agencies.

Food Bank of the Rockies also uses cash donation to purchase food to distribute.

Because of their partnerships with many local companies, each dollar collected is used to purchase four meals or five pounds of food. This money is also be used to buy food that cannot be collected at the drive, like fresh produce.

Who am I helping?

Nearly one in ten Coloradans struggle to get enough to eat, according to Hunger Free Colorado.

Kevin Seggelke, the president and CEO of the Food Bank of the Rockies, said that while many people assume that all of the food donated to a food bank goes to people experiencing homelessness, this is actually not the case.

He said that at Food Bank of the Rockies and their partners, the homeless population only makes up about 10 percent of the people they serve and about half of the food goes to children.

Most of its patrons are low-wage workers, children or seniors on fixed incomes. Just $1 can provide 4 meals for hungry people in your local community.

