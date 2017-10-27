DENVER — Those in need live in every community. 9NEWS has coordinated a list of additional drop off locations to make it more convenient to donate food to our annual 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The food collected at these remote sites remain in each community at local food banks.

What Kinds of Food Are Needed?

Any non-perishable food is appreciated; however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. Those include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, macaroni and cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables, and baby formula with iron.

Food banks also need toiletry items such as diapers, shampoo, condition, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Please consider donating at one of these locations:

9NEWS will be at the following metro-area locations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m:

Hilton Denver Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek)

Southwest Plaza (Wadsworth & Bowles)

Pima Medical Institute (Mississippi & Potomac)

American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 & 84th)

The following locations are also collecting donations on our behalf:

Boulder

King Soopers

1650 30th St 80301

King Soopers

6550 Lookout Rd 80301

Brighton

King Soopers

500 E. Bromley Lane 80601

King Soopers

100 N. 50th Ave. 80601

Buena Vista

City Market

438 US Highway 24 N 81211

Castle Pines

King Soopers

7284 Lagae Rd. 80108

Castle Rock

King Soopers

5544 Promenade Pkwy 80108

King Soopers

750 N. Ridge Rd. 80104

Centennial

King Soopers

8200 Holly 80122

Commerce City

King Soopers

15051 E. 104th Ave. 80022

Conifer

King Soopers

25637 Conifer Rd 80433

Erie

King Soopers

1891 CO-7 80516

Evergreen

King Soopers

1173 Bergen Parkway 80439

Firestone

King Soopers

6110 Firestone Blvd. 80520

Fort Collins

King Soopers

1842 N College Ave 80524

Granby

City Market

1001 Thompson Drive 80446

Greeley

King Soopers

2712 11th Avenue 80631

King Soopers

2100 35th Avenue 80634

King Soopers

6922 W 10th 80634

Highlands Ranch

King Soopers

8673 S. Quebec 80631

Longmont

King Soopers

995 S. Hover St. 80504

King Soopers

1611 Pace St. 80504

King Soopers

2255 N. Main Street 80504

Loveland

King Soopers

253 E. 29th Street 80537

Parker

Parker Task Force Food Bank

19105 Longs Way 80138

King Soopers

12959 S. Parker Road 80134

King Soopers

17031 Lincoln Avenue 80134

King Soopers

17761 Cottonwood Dr. 80134

Windsor

King Soopers

1520 Main Street 80550

