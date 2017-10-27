DENVER — Those in need live in every community. 9NEWS has coordinated a list of additional drop off locations to make it more convenient to donate food to our annual 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The food collected at these remote sites remain in each community at local food banks.
What Kinds of Food Are Needed?
Any non-perishable food is appreciated; however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. Those include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, macaroni and cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables, and baby formula with iron.
Food banks also need toiletry items such as diapers, shampoo, condition, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
MORE | 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive coming Nov. 17
Please consider donating at one of these locations:
9NEWS will be at the following metro-area locations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m:
- Hilton Denver Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek)
- Southwest Plaza (Wadsworth & Bowles)
- Pima Medical Institute (Mississippi & Potomac)
- American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 & 84th)
The following locations are also collecting donations on our behalf:
Boulder
King Soopers
1650 30th St 80301
King Soopers
6550 Lookout Rd 80301
Brighton
King Soopers
500 E. Bromley Lane 80601
King Soopers
100 N. 50th Ave. 80601
Buena Vista
City Market
438 US Highway 24 N 81211
Castle Pines
King Soopers
7284 Lagae Rd. 80108
Castle Rock
King Soopers
5544 Promenade Pkwy 80108
King Soopers
750 N. Ridge Rd. 80104
Centennial
King Soopers
8200 Holly 80122
Commerce City
King Soopers
15051 E. 104th Ave. 80022
Conifer
King Soopers
25637 Conifer Rd 80433
Erie
King Soopers
1891 CO-7 80516
Evergreen
King Soopers
1173 Bergen Parkway 80439
Firestone
King Soopers
6110 Firestone Blvd. 80520
Fort Collins
King Soopers
1842 N College Ave 80524
Granby
City Market
1001 Thompson Drive 80446
Greeley
King Soopers
2712 11th Avenue 80631
King Soopers
2100 35th Avenue 80634
King Soopers
6922 W 10th 80634
Highlands Ranch
King Soopers
8673 S. Quebec 80631
Longmont
King Soopers
995 S. Hover St. 80504
King Soopers
1611 Pace St. 80504
King Soopers
2255 N. Main Street 80504
Loveland
King Soopers
253 E. 29th Street 80537
Parker
Parker Task Force Food Bank
19105 Longs Way 80138
King Soopers
12959 S. Parker Road 80134
King Soopers
17031 Lincoln Avenue 80134
King Soopers
17761 Cottonwood Dr. 80134
Windsor
King Soopers
1520 Main Street 80550