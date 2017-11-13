DENVER — Nearly one in ten Coloradans struggle to get enough to eat, according to Hunger Free Colorado.

One small way to help is through the 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive, coming up Saturday, November 17.

We understand that making it out to the drive in person is not always possible, so we've tried to make it easy to donate online.

You can make an online donation here: https://bit.ly/2COIKtx.

Donations are accepted year-round at the link above and all proceeds go directly to Food Bank of the Rockies.

Food Bank of the Rockies uses monetary donations to purchase food to distribute to more than 100 food banks in the metro area.

Because of their partnerships with many local companies, each dollar collected is used to purchase four meals or five pounds of food.

This money is also be used to buy food that cannot be collected at the drive, like fresh produce.

